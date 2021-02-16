GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Shares in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,000. Inphi makes up about 1.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Inphi during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Inphi by 167.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $174.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.97 and a 200 day moving average of $152.01. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -135.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

