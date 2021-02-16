GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,152 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.51% of Cincinnati Bell worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after acquiring an additional 121,619 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

