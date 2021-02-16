GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in KINS Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,832,000.

KINZU opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59.

KINS Technology Group Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

