GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Clorox by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 69.6% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

NYSE CLX opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

