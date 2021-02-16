GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 36,343 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,343 shares during the period. Acacia Communications makes up about 0.8% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.17% of Acacia Communications worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,045,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,172,000 after buying an additional 149,357 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Acacia Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,257,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,123,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in Acacia Communications by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,404,000 after buying an additional 376,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 109,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

In related news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $301,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

