GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 48,152 Shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,152 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.51% of Cincinnati Bell worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 71.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell in the third quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

