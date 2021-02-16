GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBMG. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 554.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. 21.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

CBMG opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $384.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.