Gabelli Funds LLC Has $43.23 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Energizer worth $43,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energizer by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

