Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,224,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $57,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 42.4% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

