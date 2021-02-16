Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 122,700 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,482 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 122,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.40% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $68,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,094,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,318,000 after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,330,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after buying an additional 94,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,029,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,965,000 after buying an additional 26,226 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

