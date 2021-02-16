Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 127,900 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $82,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,043 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rollins by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after buying an additional 628,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rollins by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,821,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,148,000 after buying an additional 596,055 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after acquiring an additional 573,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROL stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

