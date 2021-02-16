Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52), but opened at GBX 38.20 ($0.50). Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 24,034 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.56. The company has a market capitalization of £25.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.84.

About Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.