Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 1,577 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.22% of Southwest Gas worth $41,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.