Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 89,663 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,663 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $102,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,116,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,767,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,856,000 after acquiring an additional 409,151 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $15,307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

NYSE PNM opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.