Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,881 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of CIRCOR International worth $45,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIR opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a market cap of $668.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $45.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

