Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $38.75 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $38,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after acquiring an additional 193,487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $434.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.37. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

