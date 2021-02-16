Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $57.34 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,738 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.53% of National Fuel Gas worth $57,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

