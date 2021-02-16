Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,025 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 621,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $65,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

NYSE MSGE opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -26.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

