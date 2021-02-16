GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 5.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.04 and last traded at $49.51. Approximately 8,122,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 56,305,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in GameStop by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GameStop by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.