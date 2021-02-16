GATX (NYSE:GATX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.50

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.50 and last traded at $99.39, with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $342,967.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $529,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $418,484.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $933,980.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,266,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

About GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

