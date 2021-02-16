Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Down 36.8% in January

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the January 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 521,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $183,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,631,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $890,459 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,743 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,741. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

