Genesis Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 581% compared to the typical daily volume of 586 call options.

Shares of GEL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 27,591 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

