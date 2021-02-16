GenesisX (XGS) Trading Down 30.4% Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $10,958.79 and $372.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,194,815 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

