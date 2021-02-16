Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stake Lowered by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 113,619 shares during the quarter. Gentherm makes up 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 4.74% of Gentherm worth $100,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gentherm by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gentherm by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barrington Research lowered Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $71.30. 576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,979. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

