Giant 1-Day Volume Hits $13,199.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Giant has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Giant token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a market cap of $158,946.56 and $13,199.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00021839 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001266 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,078,170 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.