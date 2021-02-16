Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 9.8% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 244,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLAD stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $321.00 million, a PE ratio of -164.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

