Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Trading Up 5.1%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 208,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 135,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $694.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

