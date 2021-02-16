Globant (GLOB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Globant (NYSE: GLOB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. "

2/10/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/26/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $205.00.

1/11/2021 – Globant was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

12/23/2020 – Globant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

NYSE GLOB traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.14. 341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.38. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $230.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Globant by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Globant by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Globant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

