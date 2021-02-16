Globant (NYSE:GLOB) vs. 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Critical Comparison

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Globant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Globant and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 5 5 0 2.50 8X8 1 4 9 0 2.57

Globant currently has a consensus target price of $173.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.80%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $31.68, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Given 8X8’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 6.40% 10.92% 7.42% 8X8 -36.15% -68.68% -18.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globant and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $659.33 million 12.61 $54.01 million $1.76 127.33 8X8 $446.24 million 8.65 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -27.83

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Globant has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globant beats 8X8 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, mission critical, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, digital marketing, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It also provides biological and technological solutions to healthcare, agriculture, and pharmaceutical organizations. The company serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a self-contained and end-to-end solution that delivers high quality voice and unified communications-as-a-service; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meetings, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@' mentions; 8×8 API, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and 8×8 Callstats Service, an analytics offering designed for real-time analytical responsiveness at scale. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

