GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Down 33.0% in January

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 14th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GOAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 159,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,087. GO Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,414,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,076,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Company Profile

GO Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

