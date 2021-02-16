GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Raised to $3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $3.10 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. GoGold Resources has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

