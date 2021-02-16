Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares rose 16.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 1,807,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 598,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $962.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 165,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,424 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

