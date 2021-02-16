Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Trading Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.11 and last traded at $67.11. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.36% of Goldman Sachs Finance Reimagined ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

