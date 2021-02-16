Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

GBDC stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,984.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,589 shares of company stock valued at $552,827 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

