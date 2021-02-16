GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMJ Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 61,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GoodRx by 1,345.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 201,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

