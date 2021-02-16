Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 1,445,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,476,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,325,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

GOSS stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $804.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

