Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.25. 9,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,700. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.