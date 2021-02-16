Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $2,471,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

