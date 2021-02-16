Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 65,000 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 71,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,865. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.75.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.