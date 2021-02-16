Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.85 Million Investment in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 382,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition makes up approximately 0.2% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.84% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUCR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,928. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Profile

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

