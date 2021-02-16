Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New $519,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 674,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,988,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

