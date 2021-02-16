Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carriage Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 525.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 29,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,583. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $644.40 million, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

