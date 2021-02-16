Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 395,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 395,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sabre by 111.2% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 282,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,721. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

