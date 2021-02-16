Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 192 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

BAP opened at $165.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.21. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $209.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.