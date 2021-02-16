Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $39,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $57.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.