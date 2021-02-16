Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.37.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

