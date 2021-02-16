Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$37.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

TSE:GWO opened at C$31.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.85 and a quick ratio of 13.28. The firm has a market cap of C$28.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$18.88 and a 1-year high of C$35.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director James Mahase Singh acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal acquired 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$627,338.25.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

