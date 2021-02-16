Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51,530 shares during the period. Griffon comprises 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 7.31% of Griffon worth $84,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after acquiring an additional 591,500 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,079,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,146,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,862,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Henry A. Alpert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

