Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 556,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 399,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $218.27 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

