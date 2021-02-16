GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 39,710 Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth $361,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 29.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth $27,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

